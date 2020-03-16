Exclusive! I want to make films in different genres, but comedy is my favourite: Anees Bazmee

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has no doubt made a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of fans with his amazing skills. His recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is already setting records at the box office.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what filmmaker Anees Bazmee had to say on his favourite genres and on his plans of making web series in the future.

Anees Bazmee on his favourite genres

Anees Bazmee says that when he was making Bhool Bhulaiya 2, he was very excited to try something different, which is horror comedy. He has made romantic comedies and some thrillers, but comedy is something that will always remain close to his heart. It is his favourite. He loves making comedy movies and making people laugh. According to him, comedy movies have a high recall value and are entertaining. But he is looking forward to trying his hand at different genres, because according to him, the genre is not important, but good stories and scripts are important.

Anees Bazmee on not releasing Bhool Bhulaiya 2 directly on OTT

Anees Bazmee says he has seen some great content on the digital platform, but the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is made at such a scale that fans and the audience will definitely love to watch it on big screen. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a theatrical experience, and there had been many offers during the lockdown period to release the movie directly on the digital platform, but it is because of the support of the producers they could manage to bring the movies on the big screen.

ALSO READ – (https://www.tellychakkar.com/ movie/movie-news/hilarious- kartik-aaryans-banter-baby- about-bhool-bhulaiyaa-2-will- leave-you-splits )

Anees Bazmee on making web series

No doubt many filmmakers are trying their hand at web series. Anees Bazmee reveals that he is also currently working on a huge web series. It is too early to talk about, but fans will definitely love it.

No doubt we are eagerly looking forward to see what Anees Bazmee has to offer on the digital platform. Meanwhile, what are your views on the filmmaker? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.