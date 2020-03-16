EXCLUSIVE! I was always fascinated by Irrfan Khan’s performance in the show Chandrakanta: Rohit Chaudhary on his childhood memory

MUMBAI: Actor Rohit Chaudhary in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, com talks about his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. He speaks about his experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his journey in Bollywood, and his favorite childhood memory.

How was your experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

It was an amazing experience working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The first few days it was a very formal relationship with him. But the character which Nawaz and I are playing on-screen are very good friends. So for that, we used to do rehearsals together, and through that process, we develop a very good bond between us. When he came to know that even I am also from NSD, he opened up, and then there were many topics to talk about between him and me.

How do you define your journey in Bollywood?

Well, I don’t think that there is any kind of race to enter Bollywood. To be very honest, I never had any struggle to enter the Industry. I would never want to name it a struggle. I believe it is a beautiful journey and there are always some good works coming your way. So, if I am not doing any films then I am doing theatre shows. In Mumbai, I have already done 11 plays in the past few years. I came to this city in 2016, and the same year I got Bareilly Ki Barfi. Apart from acting in the film, I was also a dialect coach of the film. I learned a lot while interacting with the stars of the film. Post that I got the amazing opportunity to work with director Kabir Khan in Unforgettable Army. And since then the journey has been wonderful.

Tell us about your favorite childhood memory?

There is no particular memory about my childhood. But I was always fascinated by Irrfan Khan’s performance in the show Chandrakanta. At that time we never had a television set at our home. So I used to go to our neighbor's house to see the show. Watching Irrfan Khan’s acting I used to always think, about how he does that, how his acting is different from the others. So, I always had Irrfan’s memory from that serial.

