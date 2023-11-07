Exclusive! “I was not coming across characters I was looking forward to do”, Preeti Jhangiani on doing lesser movies

MUMBAI: Actress Preeti Jhangiani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space. Over the time with her movies, she has been grabbing attention of the fans and winning their hearts. The actress is currently getting some amazing response for her OTT series titled Kafas on SonyLIV.

In an exclusive interaction, actress Preeti Jhangiani spoke about doing lesser movies and also on types of roles she wishes to play.

Preeti Jhangiani on doing lesser movies

Actress Preeti Jhangiani says that there was a time when she received lots of love from the fans. But later, she was approached with similar types of roles. She did not want to repeat what she has done before and wanted to do something different. She had to decline many offers for the same reason.

Preeti Jhangiani on types of roles she is looking forward to play

Actress Preeti Jhangiani adds that as an actor, she does not want to restrict her talent by a few characters and roles. She is really looking forward to play different types of characters and some challenging roles. The actress is eager to live different lives on screens.

Preeti Jhangiani on the parameters she looks for before agreeing for any projects

Preeti Jhangiani says that first of all, she should have a strong faith in the filmmaker. She needs to have the trust in the person behind the camera and how she is presented in the movie or the show is really very important for her. The actress adds that even if it is a small role, she would love to do it, given that it has a good impact in the project.

