Exclusive! "Initially I was offered Madan Lal’s character, but later got to play Yashpal Sharma on screen" Jatin Sarna on his upcoming movie 83

MUMBAI: Actor Jatin Sarna who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution is now all set to play late cricketer Yashpal Sharma on screen in the upcoming movie titled 83 which has Ranveer Singh in the leading role. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his projects and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Jatin Sarna where he spoke in detail about the magic the fans will witness on big screen with the movie 83 and also spoke in detail about his character

Jatin Sarna on his movie 83

Movie 83 is one of the much awaited movies of this year; the movie throws light on the victory of team India in the field of cricket in the year 1983. The movie got delayed due to pandemic hits and it is finally hitting the big screen. Jatin Sarna says that the excitement of the fans has doubled from the past 2 years. The story of the movie beautifully throws light on the team India in whom no one had believed but they managed to register their names in the history of cricket. The actor also says that this movie will definitely turn theaters into a cricket stadium, talking about his character the actor revealed that he will be seen playing the late cricketer Yashpal Sharma in this movie.

Jatin Sarna on his character change

Jatin Sarna reveals that when he got the script he was initially offered to play Madan Lal’s character and not Yashpal Sharma the actor gave his audition, but after waiting for 8 months director Kabir Khan had asked him to share batting videos, the actor was completely not known about his character back then. Later the actor was approached for the character of Yashpal Sharma and revealed that the team loved his batting order and his style of batting.

Jatin Sarna on the USP of the movie

Jatin Sarna revealed that being a sports movie this movie speaks much more than the game cricket. It beautifully throws light on the story of underdogs who created history back then in 1983. This movie is not only for cricket lovers but for everyone, it throws light on the belief for the country.

No doubt we are eagerly waiting for the movie 83 as the trailer already had created the right noises all across the social media. The movie will hit the big screens on 24th December.

Here is the trailer of the movie:

What are your views on the trailer of the movie 83 and the actor Jatin Sadhna do let us know in the comments section below.

