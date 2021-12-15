Must Read! Aryan Khan gets relief from his bail conditions, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shahrukh Khan was arrested on 3rd October on the drugs on cruise ship case. Since then the fans and followers of Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan were looking forward to the minute details of the case.

Aryan Khan got bail after being behind the bars for three weeks on 28th October, he was given bail with some conditions where he has to make a visit every Friday to the Mumbai office of NCB. And now today the Bombay High Court has scrapped this bail condition. The relief came today from the Bombay High Court which also said he has to present himself in Delhi, whenever the Special Investigation Team summons him.

ALSO READ – (Explosive! Ileana D’Cruz gets TROLLED for donning a WHITE BIKINI)

Aryan Khan had filed an application in the High Court seeking that this one condition be amended in his plea; he said during his visit every Friday, he is accosted by the media and has to be accompanied by police personnel. Since the investigation in the case has moved to a Special Investigation Team in Delhi, visits to Mumbai office could be relaxed, he had argued.

The last thing in the case was that there was no evidence of conspiracy between him, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun to commit drug related crime. It was also said that nothing objectionable was found in their WhatsApp conversation.

Indeed this is some sort of relaxing news for Aryan Khan and Shahrukh Khan’s family. Also, we look forward to seeing how the case further goes on.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Karan Johar shelves Dostana 2 completely post Karthik Aaryan’s exit)