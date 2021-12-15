OMG! Karan Johar shelves Dostana 2 completely post Karthik Aaryan’s exit

MUMBAI: Dharma production’s Dostana 2 was much talked about since the movie was announced. Karthik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were supposed to play the lead role in the film. It is also said that Karthik has already done 50% of the film. But after the fallout between Karthik and Karan, the film has been delayed.

There have been reports which claimed that the filmmaker is looking for a complete revamp with another superstar coming on board in the film. Akshay Kumar’s name had been popped up for the role and stepped into Karthik’s shoes. Karan even faced a massive backlash for removing Karthik from the film and bringing in a new actor. Karan Johar is having a hard time revamping the film.

Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, There is strong news that Dostana 2 will be completely reshot with some changes in the script. There were also some reports where Akshay Kumar was asked to do Karthik’s role. However, now there is a buzz in the industry that Karan Johar has completely put the film on the backburner.

Now, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya have been roped in the film. He is also teaming up with Akshay Kumar for another film ‘Selfie’. The source also added He tried to revamp the film, but when things were taking longer than expected, he decided to put Dostana 2 on hold completely.

On the work front, Janhvi is busy shooting for the film with Sharan Sharma. Lakshya has been roped in for the film with director Shashank Khaitan. Akshay Kumar is doing Raj Mehta’s next film. Karthik on the other hand will be seen in films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India.

Now only time will tell when the Dostana 2 will see the light of the day.

