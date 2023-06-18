Exclusive! International Yoga Day: Adipurush actor Bijay Anand reveals how Yoga changed his life

MUMBAI: Actor Bijay Anand is known for his performances in TV shows, movies, and OTT series like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram, Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Shershaah, IB71, Adipurush, and others. He also practices Yoga and even though he is in his late 60s he is still very fit.

On International Yoga Day today, TellyChakkar interacted with Bijay and spoke to him about the secret of being fit at this age, how yoga changed his life, and more…

Even at this age, you look so fit, so what’s the secret behind it?

Waking up early, sleeping early! Regular yoga and workouts, extremely disciplined diet and nutrition, an attitude of gratitude, contentment in life, and love for all.

How has Yoga changed your life?

Before yoga, I was known by Bollywood as an angry young man and they used to cast me for such roles only. Like in Ravi Chopra’s Ramayan, I was cast as Laxman even before he cast Ram. But now, I just played Brahma in Adipurush, Janak in Siya Ke Ram, and a loving husband and doting father in Dil Hi To Hai. Not that I am not getting negative roles but it is amazing how many positive roles I keep getting offered. It’s basically what a casting director sees in me when he meets me.

Do you think people should include Yoga in their daily life, and how would that help them?

Yes. The key word here is DAILY life. Those who do yoga thrice a week and nothing else are mostly wasting their time. More than the daily morning yoga practice, yoga is a way of life. Everything done with awareness in your life is yoga.

