Exclusive! “I was really looking forward to work with Vidyut Jammwal” Bijay Anand

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actor Bijay Anand spoke in detail about his movie IB 71 and working with Vidyut Jammwal
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 20:26
MUMBAI:Actor Bijay Anand has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution, with his amazing characters in different movies he has created a strong mark in the acting space and currently he is getting some amazing response for his movie IB 71.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Bijay Anand spoke in detail about what made him say yes for the movie and also on his shooting experience.

Bijay Anand on the movie IB 71

Bijay Anand says that this is an out and out action movie and the movie will be loved by the fans because it does not have only action but it is intense drama based on true events, the actor says it is already getting some amazing response from the fans.

Bijay Anand on what made him say yes for the movie

Bijay Anand says that it is an interesting character which was offer to him and more than that it was the name Vidyut Jammwal and he was looking forward to work with him because he is one of the fitness icon of our country, and it was the amazing team which has made this beautiful movie, so there was no reason to say no for the project.

Bijay Anand on the shooting experience

Bijay Anand says that he shot his portions in Mumbai and it was a great experience collaborating with these amazing bunch of talented people and it was like a family Bond all over the set.

