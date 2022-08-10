Must Read! “Hotel Se Chura Kar laye ho kya” netizens on Janhvi Kapoor as she was spotted carrying a pillow at the airport

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen at the airport carrying a pillow along with her, this video has been grabbing the attention and have attracted few hilarious comments
JANHVI KAPOOR

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and Hercules her cuteness she has created a strong fan base and always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of her.

Recently the actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen grabbing the intention of the fans with her latest video as she was clicked around the airport carrying a pillow along with her, this video has grabbed the attention of the fans and has attractive few funny comments.

Have a look

Aswe see in these comments many people are giving their perspective and saying that people used to rob towels from the hotels and now they have started robbing pillows from the hotel, whereas many people are saying why is she carrying a pillow, the airlines does not provide a proper pillow? Also many people are saying that this is the new fashion of carrying a pillow along with you.

Well these are some of the hilarious comments coming from netizens for the actress Janhvi Kapoor in this latest video.

What are your views on this news video of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

