WOW! From dancing to crying to Priyanka Chopra doing a ritual; Check out these inside pictures from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13th May 2023. The actress today took to social media to share some inside pictures from her engagement ceremony.
MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13th May 2023. It was attended by friends and family, and Priyanka Chopra flew down to India just for the ceremony.

Well, Parineeti has been sharing pictures from her engagement, and today, she posted a few pictures and also revealed how her love story with Raghav started.  

Also Read:  Throwback! When Parineeti Chopra said that she doesn’t want to marry a politician

The actress posted, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

In the pictures, we can see that there was an emotional moment at the ceremony that made Parineeti cry, the family was dancing, and the big Saali Priyanka also did a ritual. Well, Parineeti’s engagement is not less than a big fat Indian Hindi film wedding.

Check out the pictures below...

While the engagement is done, it is not yet revealed when the wedding will happen. However, there are reports that the marriage will happen soon. So, let’s wait and watch.

Also Read:  Funny! Parineeti Chopra's fiancé Raghav Chadha walks the ramp; netizens say, "Jijaji ki bollywood mai entry"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

