Funny! Parineeti Chopra's fiancé Raghav Chadha walks the ramp; netizens say, "Jijaji ki bollywood mai entry"

A picture of Parineeti Chopra's fiancé Raghav Chadha walking the ramp at a fashion show has gone viral on social media, and netizens have some hilarious reactions to it. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:56
movie_image: 
Jijaji ki bollywood mai entry

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13th May 2023. It was attended by many politicians and from Bollywood only Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra and designer Manish Malhotra were there.

Well, Raghav is a politician and reports of their wedding were doing the rounds from the past many months. Finally, they got engaged a few days ago, but still the wedding date is not yet officially announced.


Also ReadL  Throwback! When Parineeti Chopra said that she doesn’t want to marry a politician

Meanwhile, a picture of Raghav walking the ramp at a fashion show has gone viral on social media, and netizens have some hilarious reactions to it. A netizen commented, “Ladki ka chakkar Babu bhaiya.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Rajneta sei Sidha Abhineta Ban naka Prayash.” One more netizen commented, “Jijaji ki bollywood mai entry.” Check out the comments below...

While there are many reports about how Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra met and fall in, the couple have not yet spoken up about it. However, now fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding.

Talking about Parineeti’s movies, the actress has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in movies like Chamkila, Capsule Gill, and Shiddat 2. The release dates of the film are not yet announced. Well, Parineeti needs a hit as her last few theatrical releases apart from Uunchai had failed to make a mark at the box office. Her last hit movie was Kesari.

Are you excited for Parineeti’s upcoming projects? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read:  Awesome! These Celebrities would get married in 2023, check out

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Manish Malhotra Priyanka Chopra CAPSULE GILL Chamkila Shiddat 2 Kapurthala House Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Amba gets a call from police, makes a BIG request
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Satya furious with Sai, Virat becomes a problem again
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Confrontation! Virat doubts Sai’s actions
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for The Kerala Story at the box office. It was expected that as the Hollywood film FastX...
Exclusive! Kasak actress Taniya Chatterjee roped in for OTT show titled Love Bites
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and Television,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Peaceful! Savi’s arrival at the Chavan Niwas makes the family happy
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
She looks like Tara Sutaria
Must Read! “She looks like Tara Sutaria” Netizens on Raveena Tandon’s daughter, as the actress drops picture with her
Farah Karimi
Sexy! These pictures of actress Farah Karimi are too hot to handle
Sai Pallavi
Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films
What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”
What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”
ALIA BHATT
Woah! Here are a few pregnancy announcements at shocked the fans