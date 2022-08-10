Funny! Parineeti Chopra's fiancé Raghav Chadha walks the ramp; netizens say, "Jijaji ki bollywood mai entry"

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13th May 2023. It was attended by many politicians and from Bollywood only Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra and designer Manish Malhotra were there.

Well, Raghav is a politician and reports of their wedding were doing the rounds from the past many months. Finally, they got engaged a few days ago, but still the wedding date is not yet officially announced.

Meanwhile, a picture of Raghav walking the ramp at a fashion show has gone viral on social media, and netizens have some hilarious reactions to it. A netizen commented, “Ladki ka chakkar Babu bhaiya.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Rajneta sei Sidha Abhineta Ban naka Prayash.” One more netizen commented, “Jijaji ki bollywood mai entry.” Check out the comments below...

While there are many reports about how Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra met and fall in, the couple have not yet spoken up about it. However, now fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding.

Talking about Parineeti’s movies, the actress has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in movies like Chamkila, Capsule Gill, and Shiddat 2. The release dates of the film are not yet announced. Well, Parineeti needs a hit as her last few theatrical releases apart from Uunchai had failed to make a mark at the box office. Her last hit movie was Kesari.

