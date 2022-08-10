Awesome! These Celebrities would get married in 2023, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering stories and news to our readers and keep them updated and entertained with the happenings around Tinsel Town.

Last year was filled with celebrity weddings with Sid and Kiara taking the cake and cutting it beautifully too! This year many couples could be seen tying the knot and promising each other forever.

One of the most anticipated weddings could be that of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda. The actress got engaged on the 13th of May and wedding bells could be heard this year.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now and they could tie the knot this year.

Kriti Kharbanda could reportedly marry beau Pulkit Samrat this year.

Rakul Preet Singh and beau Jackky Bhagnani could also be the couple to promise forever to each other.

Lastly, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who have been dating for a while now and see forever in each other, could be another couple to get hitched.

