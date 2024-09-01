Exclusive! "It is the honesty, sincerity and hard work which keep the 90s' actors going till today" - Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon, during the recent media interaction and press conference revealed about her upcoming OTT series Karmma Calling and also on what has kept her going since the 90s.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 20:44
MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience and winning more and more hearts with every passing projects. She is indeed one of the finest talents we have from 90s who is winning hearts till today with her great work. She is all set to be seen in the upcoming OTT show titled Karmma Calling for Disney Plus Hotstar. 

During the media interaction and press conference which was held in Mumbai today, Raveena Tandon revealed it is the hard work, sincerity and honesty which makes a 90s actor trending till today. 

Also, talking about her character preparation for her series Karmma Calling, Raveena Tandon says that she always believed to give herself to the director because he is the captain of the ship and the project is his vision. He knows which character is placed where and how to prepare for a character, so she just surrendered herself to the director, who brings the best out of her.

Also read - Wow! Raveena Tandon reveals how none of her past relationships are hidden from her children

No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actress performing her craft on big screen who is also ruling the digital screen earlier with the OTT show Aranyak. She is all set to be seen in the upcoming Hotstar series title Karmma Calling, which is all set to hit the digital platform on 26th January.

What are your views on the trailer of the series Karmma calling and on actress Raveena Tandon? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Trailer Review! Watch out for this intense revenge story in Raveena Tandon's latest, Karmma Calling

