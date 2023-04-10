Exclusive! "It is very goofy, fun loving, crazy character" Poojan Chhabra on his role in Dono

MUMBAI: Actor Poojan Chhabra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his movies and series, the actor has created a special place in the hearts and minds of the fans with his craft, he is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Dono that has debutants Rajveer Deol and Paloma in lead.

Actor Poojan Chhabra in exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Poojan Chhabra spoke on his character in the movie Dono and also on his shooting experience.

How will you define your character in the movie

Poojan Chhabra says, "I will define my character as a very goofy, fun loving, crazy but a very caring person who also cares about his family"

How you became the part of the movie and what made you say yes for this as your Bollywood Debut

Poojan Chhabra adds, "For us, we don’t have a lot of options on our plate so I am actually not in the phase of choosing . But i got a call from mukesh chhabra’s casting team and I auditioned for another character before and then after some time they asked me to audition for vilas! I really liked the previous character but they told me that vilas is also interesting and an important part of the film, i tested for that like every other audition. I recorded 2 very interesting monologues from home. And then after some time i got a called that i am locked for it !when i got the narration I honestly loved how Avnish sir narrated this film to me who is a no one , with so much of passion and clarity in his head that I couldn’t resist saying yes to it"

With whom your scenes were?, and how was your shooting experience

Poojan Chhabra adds, "I have a lot of scenes with my brother Rohan Khurana who’s the dulha, and also in bits and pieces with everyone in the cast. The shooting experience was very fun and smooth. It was lovely shooting with Rajshri films. Everyone on set is so calm and composed and they know what they are doing just makes the actors job easy"

