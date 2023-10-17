Exclusive! "It's really very tough to re invent yourself in action" Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: After Tiger Shroff is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience for his upcoming movie Ganapath, this upcoming movie is directed by Vikas Bahl also has Kriti Sanon along with Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen on this Friday, but today during the Press Conference and the pre release event in Mumbai, Tiger Shroff spoke in detail about sharing screen with his first conference actress Kriti Sanon and his love for action.

Tiger Shroff says that it is 9 years now since he has made his acting debut with Kriti Sanon, the actress has won National Award and she is a superstar now but she is the same, there was no change in the relationship, it was just like yesterday that they have finished Heropanti.

Talking about doing action in different movies the actor says that he has done different types of action in different movies in Baaghi 1 he has to fight the entire building, in Baaghi 2 he had to find the entire Jungle, and in Baaghi 3 he had to fight the entire nation, the actor says that with every movie he tries to raise the bar ahead, he just love doing action but it is very much difficult and challenging to reinvent yourself in terms of action he says.

The actor also says that in the movie Ganapath the fans will see a different kind of action which is completely different from his previous movies.

Indeed we are excited to see the Heropanti pair of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon once again on big screen in the movie Ganapath which is all set to hit the big screen on 20th October.

