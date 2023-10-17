What! "She is looking same like Esha Deol" netizens react on the latest photoshoot of actress Kiara Advani

The new photoshoot of actress Kiara Advani is setting the gram on fire and attracting the eyeballs of the fans, they also have their set of comments have a look
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 14:10
movie_image: 
Esha

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. With her cuteness and her craft she has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans. Indeed she is one of the major head turners coming from the acting space who is known for her sizzling looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well having said that there is a new photoshoot of the actress Kiara Advani that is getting viral all over the internet. Indeed she is looking Supremely hot in her Sizzling outfit and making our heads turn. The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress. Also few have noticed that actress Kiara Advani is looking very much similar to actress Esha Deol, have a look at the comments.

 

 Also read -Hottie! Ve Fukrey actress Sanchi Rai is too hot to handle in these clicks

As we see there are many who have noticed that Kiara Advani is looking similar to actress Esha Deol. They can't keep calm but are showering all the love for the actress.

Indeed she has won hearts with her sizzling looks and made our heads turn. What are your views on the sizzling photoshoot of the actress Kiara Advani and on these comments? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read -Exciting! Tiger 3: Vicky Kaushal applauds wife Katrina Kaif's exhilarating appearance in film's trailer; Calls it 'Superb’

Kiara Advani KIARA ADVANI FANS Kiara Advani Sexy Kiara Advani photoshoot Esha Deol Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 14:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! "It's really very tough to re invent yourself in action" Tiger Shroff
MUMBAI: After Tiger Shroff is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience for his upcoming movie Ganapath, this...
Exclusive! "It is a different world created in the movie which has a different dose of action" Tiger Shroff on his movie Ganapath
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today's time, the actor is...
MIND-BLOWING! From personal swimming pool in the balcony to a walk-in closet, May I Come In Madam? fame Nehha Pendse's house is as classy as her personality
MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse is currently impressing fans with her stellar performance as Sanjana in Star Bharat's show May I...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Chiku to give Pandya Store’s paper to Amreesh, tricking Natasha!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exciting! Karan Johar confirms directing an action film next, gives an important update on Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Dulhania franchise
MUMBAI: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998 and was way ahead of its time. The film was a blockbuster hit. The film had...
Recent Stories
Shroff
Exclusive! "It's really very tough to re invent yourself in action" Tiger Shroff
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shroff
Exclusive! "It's really very tough to re invent yourself in action" Tiger Shroff
Tiger
Exclusive! "It is a different world created in the movie which has a different dose of action" Tiger Shroff on his movie Ganapath
Alia
Exciting! Karan Johar confirms directing an action film next, gives an important update on Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Dulhania franchise
Karan
OMG! When Karan Johar had to leave the country during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s release due to threats, “I would have tears coming down…”
Fatima
Amazing! Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to inevitable comparisons with Kangana Ranaut portraying the same character; Says ‘How can I compare our performance?’
Hema
Celebration! Here's everything you don't want to miss from actress Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration, check it out