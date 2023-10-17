What! "She is looking same like Esha Deol" netizens react on the latest photoshoot of actress Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. With her cuteness and her craft she has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans. Indeed she is one of the major head turners coming from the acting space who is known for her sizzling looks.

Well having said that there is a new photoshoot of the actress Kiara Advani that is getting viral all over the internet. Indeed she is looking Supremely hot in her Sizzling outfit and making our heads turn. The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress. Also few have noticed that actress Kiara Advani is looking very much similar to actress Esha Deol, have a look at the comments.

As we see there are many who have noticed that Kiara Advani is looking similar to actress Esha Deol. They can't keep calm but are showering all the love for the actress.

Indeed she has won hearts with her sizzling looks and made our heads turn. What are your views on the sizzling photoshoot of the actress Kiara Advani and on these comments? Do let us know in the comment section below.

