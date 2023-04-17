Exclusive! Jassie Gill hints at working with Shehnaaz Gill again after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “We will come together soon”

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan, and the movie also stars Jassie Gill in a pivotal role. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Jassie and told him about how fans are wishing to see them together.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 23:12
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Jassie Gill hints at working with Shehnaaz Gill again after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “We will come together soon”

MUMBAI:Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. But, apart from them, the movie also features some actors and a few actors are all set to make their Bollywood debut with the film.

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan, and the movie also stars Jassie Gill in a pivotal role. While they are not paired opposite in the film, there are fans on social media who have been sharing screenshots of the scenes where they are seen standing next to each other.

Also Read: Must Read! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Indian Matchmaking season 3 and more

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Jassie and told him about how fans are wishing to see them together. So, while talking about it, he told us, “When I had gone in Bigg Boss, since then fans of Shehnaaz have been messaging me that we both look good together, you guys should work. So, we planned a song Keh Gayi Sorry, and we had just released the teaser and the audio, and we were supposed to shoot for the video, but it couldn’t happen and the reason was lockdown. My family stays in Canada, so at that time I went there and when I came back after 6-7 months, I and Shehnaaz both got busy. So, that’s why the song couldn’t happen.

“But, we are planning something, maybe a Punjabi film or something else; we will come together soon. You know she is Gill and even I am Gill. But, it was already decided that I and Palak will be opposite each other,” Jassie added.

Well, while talking to us Jassie clearly hinted at working with Shehnaaz soon. So, are you excited about their next project together? Let us know in the comments below…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on 21st April 2023.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal shares how he bagged his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Jassie Gill Shehnaaz Gill Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooka Hegde Palak Tiwari Keh Gayi Sorry Raghav Juyal Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 23:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Jassie Gill hints at working with Shehnaaz Gill again after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “We will come together soon”
MUMBAI:Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. But, apart from them, the movie...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Shocking! Seerat promises to keep Garry’s identity a secret but at THIS cost!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhinav aka Jay Soni reveals who he stalks on social media? Details Inside!
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Exclusive! “He can play cupid for Rajveer and Palki because he has seen how Rajveer is and how he behaves”, Kundali Bhagya’s Mohit aka Sohil Singh Jhuti about joining Kundali Bhagya, his character, and more!
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major Confrontation! Abhimanyu confronts Akshara with Abhir’s major truth, Akshara denies giving father-rights
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Shocking! Vikrant stabs Balwinder with a fork
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Jassie Gill hints at working with Shehnaaz Gill again after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “We will come together soon”
Exclusive! Jassie Gill hints at working with Shehnaaz Gill again after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “We will come together soon”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Really! Is this the reason Shahrukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party?
Really! Is this the reason Shahrukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party?
Diljit Dosanjh creates history by becoming the first Punjabi Singer to perform
Whoa! Diljit Dosanjh creates history by becoming the first Punjabi Singer to perform at Coachella, celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others react
Sharvari Wagh
Woah! Sharvari Wagh to enter YRF's Spy Universe? Netizens have mixed reactions to this news
! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy
What! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy who wanted a selfie, netizens say “ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga”
Preity Zinta
Must read! "Finally someone who knew how to dress" netizens appreciates Preity Zinta for her dress as she attends Iftar party
Gauri Khan
Interesting! Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput and more star wives who always grab the limelight