Exclusive! Jassie Gill hints at working with Shehnaaz Gill again after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “We will come together soon”

MUMBAI:Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. But, apart from them, the movie also features some actors and a few actors are all set to make their Bollywood debut with the film.

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan, and the movie also stars Jassie Gill in a pivotal role. While they are not paired opposite in the film, there are fans on social media who have been sharing screenshots of the scenes where they are seen standing next to each other.

Also Read: Must Read! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Indian Matchmaking season 3 and more

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Jassie and told him about how fans are wishing to see them together. So, while talking about it, he told us, “When I had gone in Bigg Boss, since then fans of Shehnaaz have been messaging me that we both look good together, you guys should work. So, we planned a song Keh Gayi Sorry, and we had just released the teaser and the audio, and we were supposed to shoot for the video, but it couldn’t happen and the reason was lockdown. My family stays in Canada, so at that time I went there and when I came back after 6-7 months, I and Shehnaaz both got busy. So, that’s why the song couldn’t happen.

“But, we are planning something, maybe a Punjabi film or something else; we will come together soon. You know she is Gill and even I am Gill. But, it was already decided that I and Palak will be opposite each other,” Jassie added.

Well, while talking to us Jassie clearly hinted at working with Shehnaaz soon. So, are you excited about their next project together? Let us know in the comments below…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on 21st April 2023.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal shares how he bagged his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

