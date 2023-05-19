Exclusive! Jersey actor Prit Kamani says, “The films that you do should feel relatable”

MUMBAI: Prit Kamani is a popular name in Hindi film industry as well as OTT. He has impressed everyone with his performances in movies and OTT series like Maska, Jersey, Middle Class Love, Jab We Matched, and others.

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Prit and spoke to him about the kind of roles he wants to do, directors and actors he wishes to work with, and more...

You have mainly portrayed the role of a chocolate boy. But now, in future what kind of roles do you look forward to?

I want to do all kinds of roles and all kinds of movies. I am open to everything. I go and give auditions because I want to grow as an actor. I did a film called Jersey in which I am playing the role of a 30-year-old engineer who has lost his father. So, he was a very mature character, and at the same time I did a film called Middle Class Love in which I played the role of a 19-year-old naughty guy. So, for me, it was a huge challenge to pull that off. The films that you do should feel relatable; it should not be that you just want to experiment or take up a challenging role which looks unbelievable.

You have worked with big production houses. But do you have a list of directors and actors you wish to work with?

Absolutely! Among directors, my first three choices are Rajkumar Hirani sir, Aanand L Rai sir, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. But, Anubhav Sinha sir is my favourite, and I go to all the screenings of his movies and with folded hands I tell him to cast me in his next film. So, he says that he makes different types of films, and I am like sir I will do whatever you tell me. Anubhav Sinha is one of the path-breaking directors, and I really hope I get to work with him very soon. When it comes to actors, I want to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Paresh Rawal. So, these are my top 4-5 favourite actors I want to work with.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

It’s still too soon to say anything. I am in talks with 2-3 directors and the year looks very exciting with god’s grace.

