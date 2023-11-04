Exclusive! Middle Class Love actor Prit Kamani says, “We are in a time where content is the real star”

Prit Kamani starrer Middle Class Love was released last year, and now, the movie is going to have its television premiere soon. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Prit and spoke to him about the film’s television premiere, the response he received for the movie, and more…
MUMBAI: Prit Kamani has impressed one and all with his performances in films and web series like Maska, Jersey, Middle Class Love, Jab We Matched, and others. Middle Class Love was released last year, and now, the movie is going to have its television premiere soon.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Prit and spoke to him about the film’s television premiere, the response he received for the movie, and more…

How excited are you for the TV premiere Middle Class Love?

I am very excited because watching a movie on TV that’s a totally different experience. You can watch it with your whole family while eating food and talking to them. So, it’s a different experience.

Also Read: Exclusive! “There has been a soft announcement, the fans will get to know very soon” Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2

When the movie had released last year, what response you had got for your performance?

For me this was one of the biggest opportunities because it was produced by Anubhav Sinha, Zee Studios was presenting it, and Ratnaa Sinha who had worked with Rajkummar Rao directed it. I have always dreamt that I want to become a hero in Hindi films, and the dream comes true when your movie releases on big screens. So, when the film was released in theatres, whoever saw it, they have all come out smiling and happy. From critics to normal middle-class people, they all enjoyed the film and that was the most important thing. So, I am hoping that people watch it on TV and they start messaging me on Instagram and Facebook that they watched and enjoyed it.

Nowadays, if there’s no star value, producers prefer to release their films on OTT. But, the producers of your film decided to release it in theatres, so does that give you confidence as an actor?

Yes, it does give confidence. It’s like how much gully cricket you play, but the feeling of playing in a stadium is different. You have a responsibility that your movie is releasing in theatres where things won’t be in your control. On OTT, everything is in control; you don’t know the reality or what is happening. But, when a film comes to the theatres it’s a whole different experience and I feel we are in a time where content is the real star.

Also Read: Woah! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more Bollywood sequels in which the original actors were replaced

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Middle Class Love Prit Kamani Maska Jersey Jab We Matched Ratnaa Sinha Anubhav Sinha Kavya Thapar Movie News TellyChakkar
