Woah! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more Bollywood sequels in which the original actors were replaced

MUMBAI:While we have franchises like Dabangg, Singham, Golmaal, and others where the original cast has been starring since the first instalment, there are some franchises in which the sequels didn’t star the original actors.

So, let’s look at the list of Bollywood sequels in which the original cast was replaced…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The first instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. But, when the sequel was announced, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu were roped in to play the lead roles.

Jolly LLB 2

In the first part, Arshad Warsi played the lead role, and the movie was a sleeper hit at the box office. While everyone was expecting that maybe Arshad would make a comeback in the sequel, Akshay was roped in to play the lead role.

Welcome Back

In Welcome, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were the leads, but for the sequel, the makers roped in John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. While the sequel was good, it couldn’t reach the benchmark created by the first part.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Abhishek Bachchan was seen as Bunty in Bunty Aur Babli. But, when the makers decided to make a sequel to the film, Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek. Well, the sequel failed to make a mark at the box office.

Murder 3

Murder and Murder 2 featured Emraan Hashmi as the male lead. But, when in Murder 3, the makers roped in Randeep Hooda to play the lead role.

Rowdy Rathore 2

Well, this is not yet officially announced, but reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra has been roped in to star in Rowdy Rathore 2. The first instalment starred Akshay in the lead role.

