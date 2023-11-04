Woah! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more Bollywood sequels in which the original actors were replaced

In Bollywood, we have many franchises. While some sequels have the same star cast, for some sequels the makers opt for new actors and replace the older ones. So, let’s look at the list of Bollywood sequels in which the original cast was replaced…
MUMBAI:While we have franchises like Dabangg, Singham, Golmaal, and others where the original cast has been starring since the first instalment, there are some franchises in which the sequels didn’t star the original actors.

So, let’s look at the list of Bollywood sequels in which the original cast was replaced…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The first instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. But, when the sequel was announced, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu were roped in to play the lead roles.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to be back as Rooh Baba

Jolly LLB 2

In the first part, Arshad Warsi played the lead role, and the movie was a sleeper hit at the box office. While everyone was expecting that maybe Arshad would make a comeback in the sequel, Akshay was roped in to play the lead role.

Welcome Back

In Welcome, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were the leads, but for the sequel, the makers roped in John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. While the sequel was good, it couldn’t reach the benchmark created by the first part.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Abhishek Bachchan was seen as Bunty in Bunty Aur Babli. But, when the makers decided to make a sequel to the film, Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek. Well, the sequel failed to make a mark at the box office.

Murder 3

Murder and Murder 2 featured Emraan Hashmi as the male lead. But, when in Murder 3, the makers roped in Randeep Hooda to play the lead role.

Also Read: Shocking! As trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets mixed response; Akshay Kumar fans are once again upset, "Farhad Samji is not fit for Hera Pheri 3 as a director"

Rowdy Rathore 2

Well, this is not yet officially announced, but reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra has been roped in to star in Rowdy Rathore 2. The first instalment starred Akshay in the lead role.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

