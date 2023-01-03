Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to be back as Rooh Baba

MUMBAI :After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers have now announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and it will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The actor had played the role of Rooh Baba in it and now, he is going to back on the big screens with the same character.

Kartik took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted an announcement video and captioned it as, “Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

In the announcement video, Kartik says, “Kya laga tha kahani khatam hogayi. Darwaze toh bandh hote hie hai, taaki ek din firse khul sake. Main aatmao se sirf baat nahi karta, aatmae mere andar aa bhi jaati hai.”

Well, netizens are super excited about it. An Instagram user commented, “Can't wait.” Another netizen wrote, “Omg this one made my day. So finally it's official announcement of BB3.” One more Instagram user commented, “Sir is baar toh box office ki Diwali roo baba ke sath manayenge.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be directed by Anees Bazmee, and it is not yet announced which actresses will be seen in the movie. Let’s wait and watch whether the makers will get Tabu and Kiara Advani back in the franchise.



Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the movie was one of the hits of 2022. While many Hindi films were failing at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a surprise hit. The movie had collected Rs. 185.92 crore at the box office.

