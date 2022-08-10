Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; netizens say, "Lol Kartik best actor seriously what a joke"

MUMBAI: 2022 was a good year for Kartik Aaryan. His theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a hit at the box office and even OTT release Freddy received a good response. Well, awards season has started and recently an award function took place in which Kartik Aaryan was given Best Actor award for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Well, Kartik was good in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but was it an award-winning performance? Netizens feel that he didn’t deserve the award at least for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan takes a trip down the memory lane as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety completes 5 years

A netizen commented, "Lol Kartik best actor seriously what a joke." Another Instagram user commented, “Was rooh baba a character even to win best actor the jury seriously need to know what acting is then.” One more netizen wrote, “I mean I love Kartik, he’s a great entertainer, but best actor seriously?!”

Well, Alia was given the Best Actress award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and many netizens felt that she deserved it, but when it comes to Kartik, clearly people on social media are not happy with his win. 

Do you think Kartik Aaryan deserves awards for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Kartik’s upcoming movies, the actor has Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s next lined up. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to release in June this year and it also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. Meanwhile, his last release, Shehzada, had become a disaster at the box office. 

Also Read: Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 11:58

