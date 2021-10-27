Exclusive! Junction Varanasi actor Raju Upadhyay roped in for Upnyaas

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive for update from the world of entertainment.

Earlier, we had informed readers that Aditya Lakhia will be seen in the upcoming movie Upnyaas. Now, we have exclusively learnt that Raju Upadhyay will join the cast of the movie. Yes, you heard right. Raju, who is best known for the movie Junction Varanasi, is now all set to be seen in upcoming psychological thriller Upnyaas, which will be directed by Rahul Kumar Shukla.

Also read (INTERESTING: When Raveena Tandon REFUSED to cry on a chat show to show her softer personality…)

Well, detailed information about the character to be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what he has to offer in this upcoming movie.

How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Explosive! Prabhakar Sail’s lawyer says if SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani is in the wrong, she’ll be prosecuted as well)