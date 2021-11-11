Exclusive! Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actress Soummya Pandey roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan

MUMBAI: Actress Soummya Pandey who is known for her appearances in project like Kahan Hum kahan Tum and now will be seen in the movie Prema Geema Thassadiyya is all set to share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie titled Raksha Bandhan

The movie Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. No doubt the movie is one of the much awaited movies from the list of Akshay Kumar's upcoming. The fans are eagerly waiting for the further information about the movie and here we are with some exclusive information with regards to the movie.

Telly Chakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Soummya Pandey will be seen in this upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. Yes you heard right actress Soummya Pandey who is known for her appearance in the television serial Kahan Hum kahan Tum will be seen in this upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming movie Prema Geema Thassadiyya.

Raksha Bandhan will be directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film will theatrically release on 11 August 2022.

