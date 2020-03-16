Exclusive! “Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 is a physically dynamic movie”, says Faruk Kabir

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of the movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie. This upcoming sequel which has Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the leading role is directed by Faruk Kabir.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what filmmaker Faruk Kabir has to say on his movie and on the most challenging and hardest part while shooting the movie.

Faruk Kabir on the response of the trailer

Faruk Kabir revealed that he has been getting some beautiful response ever since the trailer was out, not only the fans are loving the trailer but the critics are also appreciating and he has been watching many videos where the youtubers and critics have shared good words about his movie.

Faruk Kabir on shooting experience with Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi

Faruk Kabir revealed that Vidyut Jammwal fainted not while performing an action sequence, but while performing an emotional scene; on the other hand he reveals that it was a great experience collaborating with Shivaleeka Oberoi. She has given so much to the character and the fans will surely love her. Also, Faruk Kabir says he is very proud of the performances delivered by both of these actors in the movie Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2.

Faruk Kabir on the hardest part while shooting the movie

Faruk Kabir says every filmmaking is a difficult and challenging process, but movie Khuda Haafiz is a physically dynamic movie; it has a constantly moving narrative along with a constantly moving graph of the character. Also, the movie has been shot in 54 different live locations and the action sequence of Egypt, Vidyut Jammwal and Faruk Kabir themselves choreographed it.

No doubt we are very excited to see this film created by Faruk Kabir, titled Khuda Haafiz chapter 2, which is all set to hit the big screen on the 8th of July.

