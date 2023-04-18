Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”

Whenever a picture or a video of Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari makes it to the social media, netizens comment that they don’t look at mother and daughter, but like sisters. Here’s what Palak has to say about it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 13:01
movie_image: 
Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI: TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress has already grabbed everyone’s attention with her music video, and moviegoers are looking forward to her performance in KKBKKJ.

Well, whenever a picture or a video of Shweta and Palak makes it to the social media, netizens comment that they don’t look at mother and daughter, but like sisters. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Palak, and when asked about the comments on social media, she said, “I am tired of it (comments). I am going to start telling people that she is my younger sister. Though I don’t give her permission to go out, but if you want her number you can try (laughs).”

Also Read: Must Read! Will Palak Tiwari’s debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan open doors for TV stars’ kids in Bollywood?

Further talking about how Shweta has supported her in her journey, the actress said, “I think my mother and my family have been very supportive in every sense. My mom supports me in whatever I do.”

Palak Tiwari was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with a movie titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. But, the movie is yet to see the light of the day, and there were even reports that the film has been shelved. It also starred Arbaaz Khan in the lead role.

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam. It is slated to release on 21st April 2023.

Also Read: Must Read! Will Palak Tiwari’s debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan open doors for TV stars’ kids in Bollywood?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Palak Tiwari Shweta Tiwari Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Bhumika Chawla Shehnaaz Gill Raghav Juyal Jassie Gill Siddharth Nigam Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 13:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sad! Seerat gets teary eyed, Santosh makes her life hell
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: High Drama! Damayanti’s grand celebration announcement for Swatilekha, Madhumalti skeptical
MUMBAI : Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Reet becomes a villain in Katha and Viaan’s love story, along with Teji
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Shocking! Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at a recent event; netizens say former is jealous
MUMBAI :Uttaran fame Rashami Desai is among the top actresses who has been a part of many popular shows including Dil...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu files for Abhir's custody in court
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Dhadak 2
Shocking! "Pehli Wali hit thi Kya" Netizens reacts to the announcement of Dhadak 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dhadak 2
Shocking! "Pehli Wali hit thi Kya" Netizens reacts to the announcement of Dhadak 2
KGF 2
As 'KGF 2' celebrates one year, production house hints at 'Chapter 3'
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' heads to New York Indian Film Festival
Nushrratt, Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Nushrratt, Sreenivas Bellamkonda to star in Hindi remake of Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi'
Mufti Anas Saiyad
Really! Sana Khan’s husband Mufti Anas Saiyad reveals he used to call her ‘sister’ when he first met her
Manasvi Mamgai
Sexy! Action Jackson actress Manasvi Mamgai is too hot to handle in these pictures