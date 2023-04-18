Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”

MUMBAI: TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress has already grabbed everyone’s attention with her music video, and moviegoers are looking forward to her performance in KKBKKJ.

Well, whenever a picture or a video of Shweta and Palak makes it to the social media, netizens comment that they don’t look at mother and daughter, but like sisters. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Palak, and when asked about the comments on social media, she said, “I am tired of it (comments). I am going to start telling people that she is my younger sister. Though I don’t give her permission to go out, but if you want her number you can try (laughs).”

Also Read: Must Read! Will Palak Tiwari’s debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan open doors for TV stars’ kids in Bollywood?

Further talking about how Shweta has supported her in her journey, the actress said, “I think my mother and my family have been very supportive in every sense. My mom supports me in whatever I do.”

Palak Tiwari was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with a movie titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. But, the movie is yet to see the light of the day, and there were even reports that the film has been shelved. It also starred Arbaaz Khan in the lead role.

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam. It is slated to release on 21st April 2023.

Also Read: Must Read! Will Palak Tiwari’s debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan open doors for TV stars’ kids in Bollywood?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.