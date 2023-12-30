Exclusive! Komal Sachdeva on working with SRK in Dunki, “I did not know that he has such strong work ethics”

MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Komal Sachdeva in different projects. Currently, the actress is getting some amazing response for her movie Dunki that has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role.

Also read - Exclusive! Dunki actress Komal Sachdeva to be seen in the next season of series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare

What was your takeaway as an artist from this movie?

To this, Komal Sachdeva replied by saying that the movie is based on real incidences and was unaware about how and what people go through in order to move into a different country to settle there. She added that Rajkumar Hirani is a director who always brings out such topics which are required to talk about and this time the topic was very relevant. She also mentioned how after the screening, two folks from the Poland Embassy told her that similar incidents have happened in their country and that they will show this movie in their country as well.

Which was that one memorable moment from the movie?

To this, Komal Sachdeva replied by saying that in terms of Taapsee pannu she did not feel like Taapsee Pannu is not a star but her friend who has come to meet her. She bonded well with Taapsee as they are both from the same of Delhi. In terms of Shahrukh Khan, Komal said that he is a very helpful person for all the newcomers. She talked about a scene where she had to perform a stunt and fall. Komal pointed out that she was very scared and asked SRK for guidance and the superstar didn’t just give her a reply in words but actually gave her a demo by doing the stunt and falling, going out of his way to help her.

What’s that one thing about SRK that you discovered while working with him?

To this, Komal Sachdeva replied by saying that in scenes where SRK doesn’t have to be in the frame and their co-actor only needs his lines, he himself gives those lines and that too with the same energy even though it’s not his job to do that but it’s his work ethics and dedication.

Also read - Exclusive! Dunki actress Komal Sachdeva shared, “When I was selected for the movie, I thought it was a big prank”

 

This was our conversation with Komal Sachdeva. Tell us what you think about this conversation.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

About Author

