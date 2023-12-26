Exclusive! Dunki actress Komal Sachdeva shared, “When I was selected for the movie I thought it was a big prank”

MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Komal Sachdeva in different projects, currently the actress is getting some amazing response for her movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Komal Sachdeva spoke in detail about the response of the movie Dunki and the first impression when she got the movie.

Komal Sachdeva on the response of the movie

Komal Sachdeva says that the response of the movie is superb and she is getting so many messages from known people and also from many unknown people on Instagram with regards to her character in the movie The actress also says that it is like a dream come true moment and she still can't believe that this is actually happening to her, she also says everything just changed in one night

Komal Sachdeva on the first impression when she got the call for the movie

Komal Sachdeva says she had auditioned for the movie during the lockdown and she had recorded her audition video and shared, within next day she got the call saying that she has been selected for a Rajkumar Hirani project, she was very excited but at the same time she thought it was a big prank, later when she got a call saying that she will be doing a project along with super star Shahrukh Khan she believe that it was a big prank surely but it was not, it was a dream come true moment for her as the actress was selected for the part

Komal Sachdeva on the first day on the set

Komal Sachdev say that she was extremely nervous during the first day of the shoot when she met everyone for a very first time, the actress also says that slowly this nervousness turned into a comfortness because of the beautiful Bond she was sharing over the time with every actor present on the set, the actress also said it was her dream to work with superstar Shahrukh Khan and when she met him for the very first time the super star made her comfortable so much and he has guided her in many scenes.

