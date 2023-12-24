Dunki: Whoa! Taapsee Pannu reveals her experience of working with real prisoners in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Director Rajkumar Hirani who is the king of heart touching content and feel good stories has said that he had a dream of shooting in a foreign prison and Dunki made this dream possible.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu  started her acting journey through the South film industry and soon made her entry into Bollywood. The actress has proved her mettle as a talented actress with projects like Pink, Badla, Thappad, among many others. She is now all set to be seen alongside SRK for the very first time in the upcoming film Dunki.

Also Read-Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more

Director Rajkumar Hirani who is the king of heart touching content and feel good stories has said that he had a dream of shooting in a foreign prison and Dunki made this dream possible. He said that there were also real prisoners around that made the experience all the more intense.

Taapsee meanwhile said it was a nerve wracking experience where there were occasional onlookers who would scream from the windows. 

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, among others. The film is based on illegal immigration and will hit cinemas on 21st December 2023. 

Also Read-Must Read! Shahrukh Khan talks about what the characters in Dunki stand for, check out what was unexpected for Taapsee Pannu

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 

Dunki SRK Taapsee Pannu Shah Rukh Khan Vikram Kochhar Rajkumar Hirani theater ticket JAWAN Pathaan Raees Suhana Khan Aryan Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Emotional Turmoil Unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Rohit Discovers Ruhi and Armaan's Past
MUMBAI: Star Plus serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to deliver a riveting episode filled with high-end drama, as...
Dunki: Whoa! Taapsee Pannu reveals her experience of working with real prisoners in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer
MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu  started her acting journey through the South film industry and soon made her entry into...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (BKAS): Vandana Takes Center Stage! Vaani Gathers Proof to Expose Kunal
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (BKAS) is set for a dramatic turn as Vandana, portrayed by Sayali Salunkhe...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan's Restlessness as Rohit Plans Romantic Getaway with Ruhi
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set for an intriguing twist as the newlyweds, Armaan, Abhira, Rohit,...
Wow! From Zeenat Aman to Imran Khan, actors who will be making a comeback after a long hiatus
MUMBAI : We saw in 2023, a lot of well known actors made a significant and noteworthy comeback into the world of acting...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein Latest News: Aaradhna amid a Live Gamble, Unaware of Jai's Master Plan
MUMBAI :  Sony TV's popular serial Barsatein is gearing up for a dramatic episode that will leave viewers on the edge...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu
Dunki: Whoa! Taapsee Pannu reveals her experience of working with real prisoners in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Zeenat Aman
Wow! From Zeenat Aman to Imran Khan, actors who will be making a comeback after a long hiatus
Arshad
Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’
Kareena
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor candidly admits does not want people to focus on her looks, Always been a challenge; Says ‘I want to be an actor first…’
Manoj
OMG! Manoj Bajpayee sheds light on Joram’s struggle amidst Animal success and slams Bollywood’s Box office obsession; Says ‘key responsibility has changed completely’
Animal
Surprising! Animal: Bobby Deol opens up on considering his own family for His role in the film; Says ‘The Deols are such emotional people…’
Anil
Generous! Dunki: Anil Grover opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan arranged knee pads for him from his vanity van while filming; Says ‘His kind gesture was truly touching…’