Dunki: Whoa! Taapsee Pannu reveals her experience of working with real prisoners in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu started her acting journey through the South film industry and soon made her entry into Bollywood. The actress has proved her mettle as a talented actress with projects like Pink, Badla, Thappad, among many others. She is now all set to be seen alongside SRK for the very first time in the upcoming film Dunki.

Also Read-Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more

Director Rajkumar Hirani who is the king of heart touching content and feel good stories has said that he had a dream of shooting in a foreign prison and Dunki made this dream possible. He said that there were also real prisoners around that made the experience all the more intense.

Taapsee meanwhile said it was a nerve wracking experience where there were occasional onlookers who would scream from the windows.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, among others. The film is based on illegal immigration and will hit cinemas on 21st December 2023.

Also Read-Must Read! Shahrukh Khan talks about what the characters in Dunki stand for, check out what was unexpected for Taapsee Pannu

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife