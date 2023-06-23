Exclusive! Krishna Bhatt on Avika Gor’s casting in 1920 Horrors of the Heart, “I do believe that Avika was meant to do 1920”

Krishna Bhatt’s directorial debut 1920 Horrors of the Heart has been released today. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Krishna and spoke to her about the movie, the casting of Avika, and more…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 19:34
movie_image: 
Krishna Bhatt

MUMBAI:Krishna Bhatt’s directorial debut 1920 Horrors of the Heart has been released today. The film stars Avika Gor in the lead role and marks her Hindi film debut.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Krishna and spoke to her about the movie, the casting of Avika, and more…

What challenges did you face during the making of the film?

The biggest challenge was that we used technology which is an unreal engine and augmented reality which my dad mastered during the Covid. To make that technology realistic, to match the real and unreal world, to make horror scary and not funny, this whole film has been challenging. Every 10 mins there’s horror in this film and with the amount of horror I had to shoot, I was going mad. But, it was a great experience.

Also Read: Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actress Avika Gor on her link-up rumours with Manish Raisinghan, “We adore each other, we love each other but…”

How did you decide to cast Avika in the movie?

It was very clear from the beginning that we wanted someone who could be Meghna. She is a 21-year-old girl’s story; it cannot be someone who has a persona of being here for too much time. So, the casting has to be perfect. I would be lying if I say that were no other people who had come and gone, but no one really fit. So, it was a process where we were looking, and then Avika came on board.

If not Avika, who according to you would have been in the film?

No one! I can only remember one or two people I met before Avika and it didn’t work out. I feel when it has to happen it happens. It’s not that they are bad or the script is bad, it’s just that somebody is right for the script. I believe in destiny and I do believe that Avika was meant to do 1920.

Also Read: '1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

Krishna Bhatt Vikram Bhatt Avika Gor 1920 Horrors of the Heart
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

