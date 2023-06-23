Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actress Avika Gor on her link-up rumours with Manish Raisinghan, “We adore each other, we love each other but…”

MUMBAI: Avika Gor is a popular name in the TV industry, and she has also left a mark down South with her performances in multiple films. The actress makes her Hindi film debut with 1920 Horrors of the Heart which has been released today.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Avika and spoke to her about the movie, link-up rumours, and more…

How excited or nervous you are about your Hindi debut?

Whenever a film releases, the whole weekend goes in the stress, you can’t explain that in words. Especially, this one because it’s a Hindi film, the reach will be more, so the nervousness is there.

Also Read: Audience Verdict: Shocking! Netizens feel that it was a good move for Avika Gor not to be a part of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” as both movies didn’t fare well at the box – office

What made you choose this script?

More than me choosing the script, I would say that the script chose me. When Vikram ji called me and told me about the film, so I was expecting that he will tell me to give an audition. But, he said, I would not want any audition, we want you just let us know when you are free we will start the shoot. For me, it was a big surprise because it was the first time that I was getting an opportunity like this and it was such a big opportunity. I am glad that in Hindi I am starting with this film because it’s a very strong character and there are many layers to it. I think I can show it to people what all I can do.

As actors you have to face link-up rumours, and there were rumours of you and Manish Raisinghan dating. So, what do you have to say about that?

Whenever I am linked up with someone, people take it seriously for a few days, and then everyone understands that they should not believe it because it’s not the reality. We (she and Manish) adore each other, we love each other but that doesn’t mean that a girl and a guy cannot be friends.”

Avika and Manish were seen together in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Randheer Rai to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie 1920: Horrors of the Heart

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



