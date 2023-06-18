The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Randheer Rai to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie 1920: Horrors of the Heart

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. As per sources, Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Randheer Rai where will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie 1920: Horrors of the Heart.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 18:46
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI:   Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

As per sources, Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Randheer Rai where will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

This will be the first time that the stars would be coming on the show where they would be interacting with the cast and crew.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan Avika Gor Rahul Dev Barkha Bisht Randheer Rai 1920: Horrors of the Heart TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 18:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Mahaveer to be the next king, Samrat not happy
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Exclusive! Anupama’s Madalsa Sharma opens up about Kavya’s journey, says “Kavya decided to take a stand up for herself, since day one she has had no one to rely on”!
MUMBAI:Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Unfortunate! Virat tagged as a traitor?
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa:OMG! Nakul makes Anupama dance on broken glass pieces
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad overhears Sahiba's conversation, looses patience over Sahiba
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Kiara realises Sahiba’s value in time of need
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
A complete package of a film
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Anupama’s Madalsa Sharma opens up about Kavya’s journey, says “Kavya decided to take a stand up for herself, since da
Exclusive! Anupama’s Madalsa Sharma opens up about Kavya’s journey, says “Kavya decided to take a stand up for herself, since day one she has had no one to rely on”!
Mahir Pandhi
Exclusive! “I was saying no to TV Shows and working in different mediums”Mahir Pandhi opens up on working with Swastik Productions, his character and more!
OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani has a shocking response to people asking him not to disrespect TV! Read The full Story here!
OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani has a shocking response to people asking him not to disrespect TV
Karan Suchak
Karan Suchak's Character 'Jai' in Star Bharat's Show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Draws Inspiration from Shahrukh's Character Rahul from the Movie Darr
violence and extortion
Shocking! Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against actor on grounds of domestic violence and extortion
his 20-year journey
What? Did you know that Krushna Abhishek was paid ONLY this much, in his struggling days? The actor reflects on his 20-year journey!