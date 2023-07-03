The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

In the upcoming episode of the show Rajiv Thakur will be taking the place of Kapil as the host as he would be hosting the show whereas Kapil will be part of the show, but as a guest.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 08:00
MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As we had reported earlier, Shahana Goswami, Tushar Acharya, and Nandita Das will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Zwigato.

In the upcoming episode, Rajiv Thakur will be seen hosting the show since Zwigato stars Kapil as the lead in the movie so he would be coming on the show as the guest and Rajiv will be hosting the show.

In the latest promo, one can see how he introduces Kapil has his close friend and the actor would tell him how can he say they are close friends and now he is a star which leaves everyone in splits.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be very entertaining and the audience is going to have a lot of fun.

Are you excited to see Rajiv as the host of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video

