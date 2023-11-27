Exclusive! Main Hoon Atal actor Vinay Jain on his experience shooting for the movie, “It was pin-drop silence on the set and the whole setting was geared towards everyone giving their best.”

MUMBAI: Vinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has also done many other projects like Dekha Tamasha Dekh, Cheeni Kum, Kota Factory, Love Oh Love and many others.

Currently, Vinay can be seen in the Sony TV show, Kavya starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma.

Other than serials, the actor has also worked in a lot of movies and will soon be seen in the Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Main Hoon Atal'.

Also read - Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain to be a part of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Vinay Jain revealed some interesting details about his upcoming project Main Atal Hoon and also talked about the generation leap in the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Tell us something about your upcoming project ‘Main Hoon Atal’ and your character in it?

To this, Vinay replied by saying that it is an autobiography based on the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the movie is directed by Ravi Jadhav. Talking about his character in the movie, Vinay revealed that he is playing the character of Rajdeep Sardesai who interviewed Atal Ji multiple times over his political career.

Share your experience working with Pankaj Tripahi and what was your takeaway?

To this, Vinay replied by saying that Pankaj Tripathi really got into the character of Atal Ji and that it was a lovely experience. Describing the experience of shooting, Vinay said that it was pin-drop silence on the set and the whole setting was geared towards everyone giving their best. Vinay added that he could see everyone’s concentration level, saving every bit of energy to give their shot and that’s the way even Vinay likes to work. Vinay further adds by saying that he understands why Pankaj is such an established actor.

What do you feel about ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ generation leap and the new leads?

To this Vinay replied by saying that though he hasn’t yet watched the leap, he thinks that these things are well sorted as the producer of the show Rajan Shahi is really good at his work, reason why he has so many of his shows on the top. Talking more about the producer, Vinay added that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been going on for 14-15 years and Rajan Shahi, as a producer, knows exactly when to shift gears and is totally involved in the creative process which is completely trustworthy and has to respected for that. He further added that Rajan Shahi knows what he is doing.

Also read - "Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Fiery Obstacle Arises on Adhiraj and Kavya's Path"

This was our conversation with Vinay Jain. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.