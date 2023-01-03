Exclusive! Manasi Moghe roped in for Yaariyaan 2

Yaariyan 2, has been adapted from the very famous blockbuster Malayalam film, “Bangalore Days." The film had some of the finest actors, with Nivin Pauly, Nazriya, and Dulquer Salman, playing vital roles in the film.
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television. Keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are now back with more explosive news from the entertainment world.

The film ‘Yaariyan 2’ is the current talk of the town, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the latest details of the movie.

Yaariyan 2, has been adapted from the very famous blockbuster Malayalam film, “Bangalore Days." The film had some of the finest actors, with Nivin Pauly, Nazriya, and Dulquer Salman, playing vital roles in the film. Apart from the other characters, it is also said that Pearl V. Puri, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Meezan Jafri will be seen playing the protagonists in the film.

TellyChakkar brings you the exclusive update that actor Manasi Moghe will be playing a positive role in the upcoming film Yaariyaan 2. Manasi made her cinematic debut in a Marathi language film title Bugadi Maazi Sandli Ga in the year 2014. She paired up with Kashyap Parulekar in the film.

We previously reported about Pearl V Puri, Murali Sharma and Akshit Sukhija being a part of the movie. The movie was slated to release in May this year, but it has been postponed to 20th October 2023.

The casting of the movie is done by the ace casting director, Girdhar Swami and will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 23:15

