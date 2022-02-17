EXCLUSIVE! Mehul Kajaria to feature in Luv Ranjan's NEXT with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Luv Ranjan is coming up with a new film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Now the breaking is that Mehul Kajaria will also feature in the film in an interesting role.

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is currently running on a hectic schedule with back-to-back shoots of Luv Ranjan's film and fulfilling brand commitments. But the actress has taken out some time from her busy schedule to attend Luv Ranjan's wedding which is happening in north India. A source close to the actress revealed "The next schedule of Luv Ranjan's film started in Mumbai recently and Shraddha has been shooting for it for quite some time. She has decided to take some time for two-three days to grace the director's special occasion. Shraddha is excited about the wedding and she didn't want to miss it."

The shoot is still in process but with the cast, the show seems quite promising and exciting to see how would the film turn out to be for the audience.

