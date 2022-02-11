Must read! From Rohan Shrestha to Mohit Suri check out the dating history of actress Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt that actress is known not only for her amazing acting skills but also for her cuteness.

How can we forget projects like Aashiqui 2, Ek villain, Baaghi and a few others coming from the side of the actress.

Indeed the fans always look forward to knowing and reading about the actress Shraddha Kapoor and having said that, today let us have a look at the romantic link ups and love history of the actress Shraddha Kapoor.

1. Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor earlier had made headlines because of her romantic linkup with a photographer Rohan Shrestha, we have also seen Rohan confirming that he knew Shraddha for nine years and they have been great friends. But we have seen many pictures on social media which made headlines about their romantic linkups.

2. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved actors in Bollywood industry, we have seen Aditya Roy Kapoor along with the actress in the movie Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu. They both also made headlines on the romantic front, there were many news articles which were speaking about the rumoured relationship between them.

3. Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor were also rumoured to be in a relationship during Rock On 2, there were many pictures on social media of Shraddha and Farhan which got some amazing response from the fans. But the duo broke up a long time ago.

4. Mohit Suri

Director Mohit Suri who is known for his projects like Ek villain, Aashiqui 2 and others also makes his entry to the list. It was rumoured that actress Shraddha Kapoor and Mohit suri were in a relationship and that's how she was the first and only choice for movies like Aashiqui 2 and Ek villain.

These are the names of Bollywood celebrities who were rumoured to be in relationship with the actress Shraddha Kapoor.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

