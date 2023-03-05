Exclusive! Mimoh Chakraborty on his second innings in the industry with Jogira Sara Ra Ra, “It is very important that people notice the actor in me”

MUMBAI : Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh Chakraborty made his debut with the film Jimmy, and later starred in a few films. However, unfortunately, the actor failed to have a successful career like his father. Now, he is all set for a comeback with the movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Mimoh and spoke to him about his character in the film, his second innings in the industry, and more...

We don’t get to see you much in the trailer. So, tell us something about your character.

There are a few glimpses of my character in the trailer, and the reason is that our director Kushan Nandy wants to keep my character in the down-low. He told me ‘you are the surprise packet of the film and I want people to be in awe of how we have transformed you in this film’. When I saw the film during the dubbing, I had the same feeling ‘that wow what a film and how unique of a character mine is’. So, I am hoping for the best.

How was your experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma?

I was lucky that I had scenes with them. Nawaz sir I feel is one of the finest actors in the world and more than the superstar that he is, he is a very giving actor. There was not even one time on the set when I saw Nawazuddin – the superstar, I only saw my co-star because he was so much in character and he would never say no to suggestions. When it comes to Neha, everybody knows that she is one of the prettiest girls in Bollywood today, but after this film I guarantee you that people are going to see ‘the actress’ Neha Sharma because she has given her heart out to this character.

With Jogira Sara Ra Ra you are starting your second innings in the industry. So, what made you say yes to the film?

First of all it was an opportunity. When my casting director offered me this role, I was jumping from inside that I got such a big break, and it’s not just a big film because of the actors in it, it is a big film because of the story in it. For me, in this phase as you said in the second innings, it is very important that people notice the actor in me; the film industry to see that ‘wow Mimoh can actually do this’, and that is why I took this opportunity because I know that when people will watch this film, they will definitely enjoy it and I am really hoping that they enjoy my character.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is slated to release on 12th May 2023.

