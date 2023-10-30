Exclusive! Mission Raniganj actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya gives update on his upcoming projects like Undekhi 3 and Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Express, read to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans.

Dibyendu has done numerous projects be it OTT or theatrical and he has always justified the roles he has played, very effortlessly. We can safely say that the actor, who looks simple, knows the complexity of characters very well.

Recently, the actor was seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj where his performance was appreciated a lot.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about his upcoming projects, desired role and much more

Upcoming Projects

To this, Dibyendu Bhattacharya says that Undekhi 3 is 75% complete, Maharani 3 is also about to be completed, even Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Express is upcoming.

Parameters for choosing a character to play

To this, Dibyendu Bhattacharya says that there is nothing like that, the character should have depth, the performance should have some scope and if there is a good ensemble cast then it’s okay.

Desired role

To this, Dibyendu Bhattacharya says that he has played many roles in his life and will keep playing more as this is life and it has to keep moving.

