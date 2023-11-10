Exclusive! Mission Raniganj actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya on the audience's reaction to the movie, “The footfall rate is less, but everyone who watched the movie is giving good and positive response”

Dibyendu has done numerous projects, be it OTT or theatrical and he has always justified the roles he has played, very effortlessly. We can safely say that the actor, who looks simple, knows the complexity of characters very well.
Dibyendu Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans.

Dibyendu has done numerous projects be it OTT or theatrical and he has always justified the roles he has played, very effortlessly. We can safely say that the actor, who looks simple, knows the complexity of characters very well.

Also read - “This is a one of a kind of a show on Indian digital space” Dibyendu Bhattacharya on Aar Ya Paar

Recently, the actor was seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj where his performance was appreciated a lot. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about audience response for the movie, initial reaction to the character and much more.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya on the audience reaction for the movie... 

Dibyendu Bhattacharya says that despite the foot fall rate being less, the audience response has been very positive and the characters are admired. He further adds that according the audience, the story of the movie keeps you hooked and that he is hopeful the foot fall rate will increase.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya on initial reaction to the character when he was approached for it and what made him say ‘Yes’ to the movie... 

Dibyendu Bhattacharya says that Tinu Desai wanted to make this movie earlier and Dibyendu had agreed to do the film. However, somethings did not work out for the project. He added that when he was approached by casting director Shubham, Dibyendu instantly remembered the previous project that Tinu Desai wanted to make. He said that he loved the subject of the movie and the character that he was offered to play. He also added that he likes playing different and complex characters.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya on his experience working with Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Sharma and Kumud Mishra

Talking about Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu says that they share good brotherhood and have respect for each other.

Talking about Rajesh Sharma, he said that he knows him well and has a good connection with him.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he says that Akshay is a disciplined actor.

Dibyendu talked about how he had fun working with everyone, and also added his experience working with Pawan Malhotra, recalling his previous projects with the actor like, Black Friday.

He also added that he had pleasure working with Vijendra Saxena and the big ensemble cast of the movie.

Also read - Exclusive! “Dibyendu Bhattacharya is my father-in-law as he did my Kanyadan second time”, says Sharad Kelkar

This was our conversation with the actor. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

