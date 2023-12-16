Exclusive! Mohd Zeeshan Ayub joins the cast of the movie Nyay – God of Sin

Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayub who has been contributing over the time with his movies and series, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nyay, here are the details
MUMBAI: Tellychakakr has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from movies, OTT and television, and now we have some exclusive news with regards to the new upcoming project.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayub will be seen in the upcoming movie of Nitya Mehra, yes you heard right, Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayub who has been contributing over the time with his movies and series is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nyay.

Well the movie also has Rajesh Sharma, Raghubir Yadav, Bhavana Rokhade, also the title of the movie promises that the movie is going to be a thriller ride.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayub is still awaited, but we look forward to what he has to offer with this movie as he has indeed created a solid mark with his solid on screen presence and it is a treat to see his work on screen.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

