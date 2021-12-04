Exclusive! "This movie throws light on friendship and it will surely remind you of your school days" Savant Singh Premi about his movie Velle

MUMBAI: Actor Sawant Singh Premi has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie titled Velle which also has Karan Deol, Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, and Abhay Deol along with him.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor with regards to his movie where he spoke in detail about the high points of the movie.

Savant Singh Premi on the movie and his character

Talking about his movie, the actor says this movie is a fun roller coaster ride which deals with a gang of friends and how they deal with different types of situations in their life. This movie is full of entertainment with a dose of thrilling elements. The actor also says that the fans will surely miss their college and school days when they will see this movie. Throwing some light on his character, the actor says he will be seen playing the character Rambo who is always very hyperactive but loves his friends a lot.

Savant Singh Premi on working with Karan Deol and Abhay Deol

No doubt it is always a treat to watch actor Abhay Deol in his different movies, also actor Karan Deol had made his special place in the hearts of the fans with his movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. On collaborating with these two actors, Savant says it was a great shooting experience and everyone bonded very well on the set. Savant Singh Premi said Karan Deol is like his brother, he was very supportive and cooperative and working with Abhay Deol was a good learning experience.

Savant Singh Premi on the USP of the movie

Talking about the high points of the movie, Singh Prem says that this movie throws light on the very special bond which is friendship, there is also an unexpected twist in the movie which will surely be loved by the fans. The storytelling and writing of the movie make it more interesting.

No doubt ever since the trailer of the movie was out the fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the movie which is on 10th December.

