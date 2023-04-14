Exclusive! “This movie U Turn is completely different from the South version” director Arif Khan

MUMBAI:Filmmaker Arif Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans with his filmmaking contribution and now the director is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie U Turn which has Alaya F and Priyanshu Painyuli.

In the exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar film maker Arif Khan spoke in detail about his upcoming movie U turn and also how this movie is little different from the south movies, in spite of being an inspiration.

Arif Khan on his movie U turn

Arif Khan says that this movie is a Supernatural thriller and the fans will get to see many twists and turns in the plot of the movie, also for the people who love watching thrillers the movie is a treat to watch.

Arif Khan on working with Alaya F and Priyanshu Painyuli

Arif Khan says that actress Alaya F was the part of the movie ever since the movie was in the writing stage, he was early looking for to work with the actress because when he saw the movie Jawani Janeman he just loved her in the movie, other hand working with Priyanshu Painyuli the directors adds that he was completely shocked and surprised to see actor Priyanshu Painyuli wearing the uniform of Inspector and it was there and there he decide that the he is going to make the movie with Alaya F and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Arif Khan on calling his movie as the remake

Arif Khan says that there has been 2 movies in the south which are of the same name, this movie U Turn is not a direct remake of those version, we can say that it is the inspiration but the characters and the plot are little different also the climax is completely different from the original one.

Movie U Turn is all set to hit the digital platform Zee5 on 28th April.

