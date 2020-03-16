Exclusive! Music Director Pritam contracted Covid?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the showbiz.

Pritam is one of the most loved and talented Music directors that Bollywood has come across.

Reportedly, Pritam da, as he is so lovingly denotedly, has contracted covid and is undergoing treatment. We recently saw the hike in Corona cases in Mumbai and its numbers have been increasing gradually. Covid is responsible for a lot of loss and isn't ready to let go off its wrath just yet.

It is sad that many celebrities from the entertainment industry too are getting infected by the virus.

Pritam has worked hard in showbiz and has been part of many fantastic projects. He recently composed music for the much anticipated film, Brahmastra, by Ayan Mukerji and we are soon to be once again mesmerized by his music. The film is a fantasy-adventure drama trilogy and the first part of the movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be releasing this year.

Recently, a teaser of a song from the film, ‘Kesariya’ was released and the music was given by Pritam. The teaser of the movie was released today and it is generating a lot of buzz.

We wish the music director a speedy recovery and the best of health.

