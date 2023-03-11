Exclusive! “My father does not react much but after the very first show, he gave me a high five and said ‘it's done’” Utkarsh Sharma on his movie Gadar 2

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Utkarsh Sharma spoke in detail about his movie Gadar 2 and what his father and director Anil Sharma told him after looking his work on the big screen
MUMBAI: Utkarsh Sharma is basking all the success of his grand success Gadar 2 which is directed by his father Anil Sharma and had Sunny Deol in the leading role along with Ameesha Patel, the movie is all to have a television premiere now.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Utkarsh Sharma spoke in detail about his movie Gadar 2 and what his father and director Anil Sharma told him after looking at his work on the big screen.

Utkarsh Sharma on one complement which has touched his heart

Utkarsh Sharma says that he has been getting lot of compliments and love ever since the movie was released, but there is one compliment which have touched his heart, there was a gentleman who came to him and just hugged him and was full of emotions, that man said ‘you felt like my son’. The gentleman said he could relate his character so much that he could see his son in him, the actor adds that this is the best thing that happened to him after the movie.

Utkarsh Sharma on what Anil Sharma told him after watching him on big screen

Utkarsh Sharma says that his father Anil Sharma is man of few words, he does not react, if he has to give any reaction he would give on the spot, but after watching the very first show of Gadar 2, they both gave each other a high five and Anil Sharma told him ‘it's done finally’

Utkarsh Sharma on the selection parameter for his upcoming movies after the grand success of Gadar 2

Utkarsh Sharma says that the selection parameter for him will be the same ever since he has stepped in the industry, for him the selection parameter will be a good story and a good script, because a good story is the spine of any movie and he is really looking forward to do some good characters.

Movie Gadar 2 is all set to have a television premiere on 4th November on Zee Cinema at 8:00 p.m.

