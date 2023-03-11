Hawwt! Shanaya Kapoor is looking super sexy as she dropped few pictures from her birthday celebrations

MUMBAI: Shanaya kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of billions with pictures all over the internet, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor who is all set to make her acting debut has been attracting eyeballs of the fans for different reasons, Shanaya kapoor indeed has created a solid mark in the hearts of her fans with her sizzling pictures and great fashion sense.

Actress Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on 2nd November, and we have seen many pictures and posts which were dropped by the fans all over the internet wishing the star a very Happy Birthday and now taking to her social media actress Shanaya Kapoor has dropped few sizzling pictures which is said to be her birthday outfit.

Indeed these pictures are attracting the eyeballs of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions, every picture mentioned above defines hotness and cuteness at the same time and definitely she knows the mantra to rule the hearts of millions with her cuteness and her sizzling looks.

Also read - Celebrations! This is how Masaba Gupta spent her birthday with her loved ones, writes an emotional note

We really cannot take our eyes off these hot photoshoots of soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor and we shall see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

On the professional front actress Shanaya Kapoor will be seen making her acting debut with her movie titled Bedhadak, the posters of the movie are out and we are looking forward to the movie.

What are your views on the actress Shanaya Kapoor and how will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Really! Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on rumors of her wedding to a Talugu actor, “Hogi shaadi jaldi hi…”