Hawwt! Shanaya Kapoor is looking super sexy as she dropped few pictures from her birthday celebrations

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the heart of millions with her latest photoshoot, check out the pictures
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 19:42
movie_image: 
Shanaya

MUMBAI: Shanaya kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of billions with pictures all over the internet, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor who is all set to make her acting debut has been attracting eyeballs of the fans for different reasons, Shanaya kapoor indeed has created a solid mark in the hearts of her fans with her sizzling pictures and great fashion sense.

Actress Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on 2nd November, and we have seen many pictures and posts which were dropped by the fans all over the internet wishing the star a very Happy Birthday and now taking to her social media actress Shanaya Kapoor has dropped few sizzling pictures which is said to be her birthday outfit.

Indeed these pictures are attracting the eyeballs of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions, every picture mentioned above defines hotness and cuteness at the same time and definitely she knows the mantra to rule the hearts of millions with her cuteness and her sizzling looks.

Also read - Celebrations! This is how Masaba Gupta spent her birthday with her loved ones, writes an emotional note

We really cannot take our eyes off these hot photoshoots of soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor and we shall see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

On the professional front actress Shanaya Kapoor will be seen making her acting debut with her movie titled Bedhadak, the posters of the movie are out and we are looking forward to the movie.

What are your views on the actress Shanaya Kapoor and how will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Really! Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on rumors of her wedding to a Talugu actor, “Hogi shaadi jaldi hi…”

Shanaya Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor hot SHANAYA KAPOOR SEXY SHANAYA KAPOOR BIRTHDAY SHANAYA KAPOOR FANS Suhana Khan SRK Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 19:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?
MUMBAI: While Akshay Kumar might have had a lacklustre 2023 with films like Selfiee and Mission Raniganj tanking at the...
Hottie! Shruti Sinha is here to set your hearts on fire with her hot and bold looks
MUMBAI: Shruti Sinha is one of the most well-known face in the world of reality shows. The actress started her career...
Exclusive! “When I was offered this character, I took a long pause because I was about to be a part of a popular series” Mukesh Tiwari on Scam 2003
MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actor Mukesh Tiwari in Bollywood movies over the time with his brilliant acting,...
Rest in peace! Vidya Balan starrer Bhalo Theko director Goutam Halder dies at 67
MUMBAI: Renowned Bengali filmmaker and theatre personality Goutam Halder died of cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Friday....
Exclusive! “My father does not react much but after the very first show, he gave me a high five and said ‘it's done’” Utkarsh Sharma on his movie Gadar 2
MUMBAI: Utkarsh Sharma is basking all the success of his grand success Gadar 2 which is directed by his father Anil...
OMG! When ‘Brad Pitt & Selena Gomez Flirting Shamelessly’ did not fit well with Angelina Jolie; Demanded to ‘Cut all ties’ with The Brunette Beauty
MUMBAI: Many people are unaware, but Selena Gomez formerly had eyes on Ryan Gosling, the Barbie star, and Brad Pitt....
Recent Stories
Nora
Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nora
Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?
Vidya
Rest in peace! Vidya Balan starrer Bhalo Theko director Goutam Halder dies at 67
Utkarsh
Exclusive! “My father does not react much but after the very first show, he gave me a high five and said ‘it's done’” Utkarsh Sharma on his movie Gadar 2
Brad
OMG! When ‘Brad Pitt & Selena Gomez Flirting Shamelessly’ did not fit well with Angelina Jolie; Demanded to ‘Cut all ties’ with The Brunette Beauty
Mahaakshay
Mahaakshay Chakraborty who's all set to slay in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film 'Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past' shares his special plans for Halloween this year, has an interesting message for fans
SUHANA KHAN
Sizzling! Suhana Khan looking stunning in this latest photoshoot from her father Shahrukh Khan's birthday bash