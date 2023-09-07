Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui on how he handles failure, “I am an actor and I try to do my work with honesty”

MUMBAI :Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry and he has also been a part of many successful films. However, 2023 hasn’t been a great year for him because Afwaah and Jogira Sara Ra Ra failed to make a mark at the box office.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nawaz and when asked about how he handles failure, the actor said, “If we look at it closely there are many reasons why a movie works and doesn’t work. I am an actor, and I try to do my work with honesty. For other things, there are experts like how they release it, how many screens they are releasing it on, and how it is promoted and marketed. I don’t want to go into all those things. When people write about movies, they write separately for the story and screenplay, and separately for the performances. Sometimes it happens that the films don’t work but the performances are very good, and sometimes the movie works but the performances are bad.”

“The job of a critic is a very serious job, that person has to be educated and an expert. Review anyone can do, but to be a critic one needs to be educated so that every department is analyzed properly. There are a lot of critics and journalists in our industry who do the correct analysis, and I enjoy reading their reviews even if they write something bad about me. So, I feel reviews should be done with an understanding. Also, my work is acting and I do that,” he added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui now has some interesting projects lined up like Adbhut, Haddi, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan (Delayed), and Sangeen.

