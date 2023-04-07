Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, “I have been a shoulder to cry on for many people”

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and spoke to him about his song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai, if he has given shoulder to someone to cry and more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 18:33
MUMBAI :Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill’s new song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai was released recently. Fans of both the actors are loving the track.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and spoke to him about the song, if he has given shoulder to someone to cry and more...

When there’s such a beautiful co-star, people tend to forget their lines. So, how did you shoot a song with Shehnaaz?

My character is only like that. Not just the lines, he forgets himself only because he is intoxicated.

Have you met anyone who because of intoxication ruined their career?

Yes, unfortunately, I have seen a few friends who because of nasha (intoxication) ruined their career. They were so addicted that they ruined their career, relationship, and family, and the end result was very bad. When I came to Mumbai, there were a few friends who were addicted to drinking.

Have you seen someone’s incomplete love story and supported that person?

Yes, I have been a shoulder to cry on for many people when they faced a breakup. But, then I realised I was given a lot, so then I stopped it (smiles).

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. The actor was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru which was released on OTT. The film received mostly negative reviews. However, Nawaz’s performance in it was appreciated.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

