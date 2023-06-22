Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui went candid and reveals a story on how he shouted at a Dacoit unknowingly during the shoot of the movie Paan Singh Tomar
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 21:35
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit

MUMBAI:Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, he is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in acting industry, the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime movie titled Tiku weds Sheru. 

During the interaction with Tellychakkar the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and revealed one interesting story on how during the shoot of the movie Paan Singh Tomar he almost got himself killed

The actor went candid and revealed it was during the shoot of the movie Paan Singh Tomar which had late actor Irrfan Khan and he was supposed to stand behind the actor along with three other junior artist. The actor adds he was the junior artist back then and there was a person next to him who was trying to push him every time during a scene and this had Triggered the actor and he had shouted at him

Later when the scene was packedup someone from the team came to the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said that person whom he had shouted was one Dacoit the actor laughed and said he almost got himself killed and he somehow has saved his life.

also read-'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'

Well this is one interesting story coming from the side of the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui during his struggling days, what are your views on the actor and on this interesting story of the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Nawazuddin mentions Hrithik in Kangana's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' promo

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Avneet Kaur Tiku Weds Sheru Amazon Prime Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 21:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to delever some great news coming from the side of movies, ott and television, we are back...
Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit
MUMBAI:Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, he...
Must-Read! Twitterati says that the new version of Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is a breath of fresh air! Check out the best reactions here!
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Baalveer 3: Big Responsibilities! Veer announces to leave the house as a big realization hits him
MUMBAI:'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Lisa Rinna to star in 'American Horror Stories' Season 3
MUMBAI:'Days of our Lives' actress Lisa Rinna is set to star in the third season of 'American Horror Stories', the...
CONGRATULATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanvi Thakkar and husband Aditya Kapadia blessed with baby boy
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that the year...
Recent Stories
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
Nawazuddin
Nawazuddin mentions Hrithik in Kangana's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' promo
Adipurush
With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres
Adipurush
'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'
Adipurush
Shocking! “Free mein bhi ticket mile to nahi jaunga” netizens reacts as the ticket price of Adipurush gets slashed
Vidya Balan
Neeyat trailer! Vidya Balan looks promising in this ‘who done it’ murder mystery