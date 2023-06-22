Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit

MUMBAI:Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, he is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in acting industry, the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime movie titled Tiku weds Sheru.

During the interaction with Tellychakkar the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and revealed one interesting story on how during the shoot of the movie Paan Singh Tomar he almost got himself killed

The actor went candid and revealed it was during the shoot of the movie Paan Singh Tomar which had late actor Irrfan Khan and he was supposed to stand behind the actor along with three other junior artist. The actor adds he was the junior artist back then and there was a person next to him who was trying to push him every time during a scene and this had Triggered the actor and he had shouted at him

Later when the scene was packedup someone from the team came to the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said that person whom he had shouted was one Dacoit the actor laughed and said he almost got himself killed and he somehow has saved his life.

Well this is one interesting story coming from the side of the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui during his struggling days, what are your views on the actor and on this interesting story of the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

