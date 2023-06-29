What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals when Anurag Kashyap scolded him during Gangs of Wasseypur's first day of shoot, says “I couldn't sleep all night”

MUMBAI :Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi Film industry and the OTT space. His film Gangs of Wasseypur is a cult classic and really brought him into the limelight very quickly. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Vineet Kumar Singh, Piyush Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others.

Talking about why the film’s director scolded him, Nawazuddin told a news portal, “I was in that phase for 3-4 months. My teacher would advise me not to do it. On the first day of the shooting of Gangs Of Wasseypur, main pura Al Pacino banke gaya (I went like Al Pacino). I would even speak like him. Anurag (Kashyap) scolded me a lot at night. He told me, 'You're behaving too much like Al Pacino'. So I threw the entire facade away overnight and I couldn't sleep all night. When I went there in the morning the next day, I went purely as Nawaz.”

Nawazuddin played the role of Faizal Khan in the crime drama and was also screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival under the Director's Fortnight section as a single film.

Nawazuddin was recently seen in the films Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Tiku Weds Sheru.

